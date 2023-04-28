How to watch F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Friday at 9 a.m. Qualifying will air on ESPNU and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream this weekend’s events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

This year, qualifying is a day earlier due to changes in the sprint race qualifying process for this race. Previously, Friday qualifying set up the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and Saturday’s sprint results set the grid for Sunday’s race. This year, Friday sets the grid for Sunday, and Saturday will operate on its own with a sprint race shootout qualifying event and the sprint race itself.

Max Verstappen is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into qualifying. He’s -280 to win the race and -300 to be the fastest qualifier. Sergio Pérez is second with +380 and +350 odds, respectively.

How to watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list