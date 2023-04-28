 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Baku City Circuit.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the circuit prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 27, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Baku this weekend for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Baku City Circuit and will be preceded by a new Friday qualifying event. The Friday event will air at 9 a.m. on ESPNU and we’ll be providing live updates as the grid is set for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying normally takes place on Saturday, but this year, it was moved to Friday. Saturday will feature a sprint race and a sprint race shootout (which will determine the sprint race starting grid). Friday’s qualifying will be traditional in nature with an 18-minute first sessions, a 15-minute second session, and a 12-minute third session. Five drivers will be eliminated in the first session, five more in the second, and the top ten will be settled in the final session.

Max Verstappen is the favorite across the board at DraftKings Sportsbook with -280 odds to win the race and -300 odds to finish as the fastest qualifier.

Here is the full entry list for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Nation