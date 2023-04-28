Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Baku this weekend for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Baku City Circuit and will be preceded by a new Friday qualifying event. The Friday event will air at 9 a.m. on ESPNU and we’ll be providing live updates as the grid is set for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying normally takes place on Saturday, but this year, it was moved to Friday. Saturday will feature a sprint race and a sprint race shootout (which will determine the sprint race starting grid). Friday’s qualifying will be traditional in nature with an 18-minute first sessions, a 15-minute second session, and a 12-minute third session. Five drivers will be eliminated in the first session, five more in the second, and the top ten will be settled in the final session.

Max Verstappen is the favorite across the board at DraftKings Sportsbook with -280 odds to win the race and -300 odds to finish as the fastest qualifier.

Here is the full entry list for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.