Titans draft QB Will Levis with No. 33 pick

The Tennessee Titans have drafted Kentucky QB Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Levis is a boom-or-bust quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s 6-4 and 230 pounds with a quick release and confident, strong arm. That has some scouts believing he can develop into a Josh Allen type of quarterback.

On the other hand, Levis still has plenty to prove in terms of pocket presence, decision making, and consistency. While some of his interception issues can be chalked up to a shaky offensive line, Levis needs to prove that he can go through progressions without mistakes at a high level.

Career statistics

Levis collegiate career took off in 2021 when he transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats (from Penn State) and won the starting QB job. As a junior, he threw for 2,827 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a QB rating of 97.8.

As a senior in 2022, Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a QB rating of 97.8.

How can Will Levis impact the Titans in 2023?

Levis provides the Titans with some options. Veteran Ryan Tannehill is heading into the final year of his current contract. Levis could push for the starting gig in training camp, or he could sit for a year to learn behind the vet. What this move likely means is that Tennessee wasn’t impressed by what they saw from Malik Willis last season, making Levis the heir apparent as the team’s quarterback.