Steelers draft CB Joey Porter Jr. with No. 32 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

The son of the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Porter Jr. has all the making of forging his own place in the NFL as a No. 1 cornerback. A physical player, he can throw a receiver off his route with ease, and he has a great hand punch he uses when lined up in press coverage. His ball skills are worth mentioning too, making him a threat for turnovers, and his large frame and leaping ability add to the picture on contested catches.

He lacks quickness in his change-of-direction skills, which could limit him in off-man coverage. Despite that, he could be a team’s top corner in press man.

Career statistics

As a junior in 2021, Porter Jr. had 51 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups. Last season, he had 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups, earning a nod as a second-team All-American and a first-team all-conference player.

How can Joey Porter Jr. impact the Steelers in 2023?

Often mocked to the Steelers at No. 17, Pittsburgh is able to nab Porter Jr. at No. 32. He could instantly start across Patrick Peterson in the defense if he is able to pick up the speed of the NFL early. His only competition in training camp is expected to be Ahkello Witherspoon, Arthur Maulet or Levi Wallace. At the very least, he gives them a strong addition to their depth at the position, but I expect Porter will have a big impact as a rookie.