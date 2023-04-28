Seahawks draft DE Derick Hall with No. 37 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted Auburn DE Derick Hall with the No. 37 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Hall stands at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, setting him up well with size and length in the pros. He plays at the line with strength and aggressiveness that knocks offensive linemen on their heels, which has allowed him to add up 16 sacks over the last two seasons. His backfield penetration is a huge asset, especially from the outside edges of the defensive line, where tight ends struggle to contain him in blitzing scenarios. He will need technical improvement on his hand placement and usage at the next level.

Career statistics

Hall became a key defender for Auburn during his junior and senior years. In 2022, he recorded 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 60 total tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles. In 2021, he had 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 52 total tackles for the Tigers, and received All-SEC honors both seasons.

How can Derick Hall impact the Seahawks in 2023?

Hall is another solid pick for the Seahawks, who are crushing the start of the draft. The biggest gripe for Seattle’s defense is that they have to improve their pass-rushing ability to get to the quarterback more often. They have selected Jalen Carter and now Hall. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Hall slot across from Jarren Reed. Even if he isn’t the outright starter, he will factor into certain formations and should be a key member of the line.