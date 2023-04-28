Bears draft CB Tyrique Stevenson with No. 56 pick

The Chicago Bears have drafted Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Stevenson has great length for a cornerback. He is an aggressive corner who plays fast. That can hurt him at times with penalties, but he plays angry which most general managers love. Stevenson is great in press coverage and shows confidence in his abilities. That’s one of the most crucial trait for a defensive back. He showed big improvements through his time at Miami after spending two years at Georgia. Aside from penalties, one area he can improve is open field tackling. He tries to lay the boom a lot which results in missed tackles at times. That is an easy fix for an NFL coaching staff.

Career statistics

In two years at Georgia, Stevenson had 39 tackles and eight pass breakups. He then transferred to Miami where he spent two years. In those two yers, he had 66 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions. He allowed a 73.75 quarterback rating when targeted which is great at the college level. Following the 2022 season, he was named Third team All-ACC.

How can Tyrique Stevenson impact the Bears in 2023?

There’s a chance Stevenson gets immediate playing time, especially with the corners the Bears currently have on the roster. Jaylen Johnson should continue to improve, but there’s a starting spot available opposite him. Stevenson will certainly get the opportunity to compete for that spot in training camp.