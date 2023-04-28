Raiders draft TE Michael Mayer with No. 35 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Mayer is built to be an NFL tight end with plenty translatable traits as he gets ready for his pro career to get started. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds and is already a strong blocker in the running game. Mayer is a reliable pass catcher with plenty of strength to out-muscle defenders in the pros.

If Mayer can dial in on route-running, that would go a long way in how productive he can be as a pass catcher in this offense.

Career statistics

Mayer put up very consistent numbers throughout his three college football seasons with Notre Dame. Over that span, he caught 180 balls for 2,099 yards with 18 career touchdowns.

How can Michael Mayer impact the Raiders in 2023?

Mayer ended up being the third tight end drafted, but has a clear path to involvement in the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas lost both Darren Waller (trade) and Foster Moreau (free agency, injury) in the offseason, so Mayer could be the day-one starter at tight end. He could be a big piece in the offense for quarterback Jimmy Garopplo behind star WR Davante Adams.