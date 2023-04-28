Patriots draft EDGE Keion White with No. 46 pick

The New England Patriots have drafted Georgia Tech LB Keion White with the No. 46 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Just seeing White’s strength and speed, it’s hard to believe he’s built more like a defensive tackle than an end at 6’5, 285 pounds. With just over two full seasons of college experience, he’s still a raw prospect, getting by with his freakish athletic ability. In the pros, he’ll need help from his coaching staff to refine his technique, developing more pass rushing moves to go with his natural ability. He’s got violent hands, giving him an edge on first contact with a blocker.

White’s an ascending player with the kind of raw talent coaches will love to get their hands on.

Career statistics

White had 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season with the Yellow Jackets, totaling 54 tackles in 12 games. He also was credited with 29 hurries and four hits on the quarterback. Injuries limited White to just four games in 2021, where he had four tackles. Prior to coming to Georgia Tech, he had 3.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in 2019 with Old Dominion. However, his team didn’t play because of COVID in 2020, and he transferred to the Yellow Jackets after that.

How can Keion White impact the Patriots in 2023?

New England is known for its tenacious defense. While they have made moves to shore up their linebacking corps and their secondary, the defensive line has gotten away from them. Luckily, White should fit their scheme perfectly. He has the talent to factor into the starting rotation alongside Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise Jr. If he can pick up the speed of the NFL game, he should be starting come Week 1. Worst case scenario, though, is that he slowly sees game action and then is a factor by the middle of the year.