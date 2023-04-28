Bills draft guard O’Cyrus Torrence with No. 59 pick

The Buffalo Bills have drafted Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence with the No. 59 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Torrence followed Billy Napier to Florida after playing the first three seasons at Louisiana.

Career statistics

Torrence was a four-year starter at left tackle between the two schools he attended. He finished his career without ever giving up a sack to a defender. He earned All-Sun Belt honros during his sophomore and jun ior seasons. In his senior year he became an AP All-American at UF.

He’s a very wide lineman, which makes life tough for defenders trying to get around him and has very good hands to balance him in pass rush opportunites. He also didn’t give up a single penalty in 2022, accoridng to Pro Football Focus.

The lineman can struggle against very athletic pass rushers and lacks the ability to bend with them. He also overextends some times, which can leave him vunerable to secondary pass-rush moves.

How can O’Cyrus Torrence impact the Bills in 2023?

The Bills signed Connor McGovern in free agency to help protect quarterback Josh Allen. He should start as the left guard, leaving Torrence to be the right guard. Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger are the incumbent right guards, but Torrence shouldn’t have trouble beating them for the starting position. He is known for his power, helping to open up the run game just as much as he will be able to protect Allen.