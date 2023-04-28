 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will the Dallas Stars face in Round 2 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Stars have advanced in the 2023 NHL playoffs. We go over who they’ll face in the next round.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars skates on the ice after Game Five of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on April 25, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images

Following a 4-1 win on Friday night to clinch a 4-2 series victory over the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars have advanced to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Goalie Jake Oettinger was up to the task, allowing 13 goals in six games for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finalists. And with six goals and 12 total points, left winger Roope Hintz had another standout playoff performance.

The Stars will now face the winner of the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Kraken lead the series 3-2, but trailed the Avs 3-1 in the third period of Game 6 at home as the Stars were shaking hands with the Wild.

