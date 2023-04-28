Who will the Dallas Stars face in Round 2 of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Following a 4-1 win on Friday night to clinch a 4-2 series victory over the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars have advanced to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Goalie Jake Oettinger was up to the task, allowing 13 goals in six games for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finalists. And with six goals and 12 total points, left winger Roope Hintz had another standout playoff performance.

The Stars will now face the winner of the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Kraken lead the series 3-2, but trailed the Avs 3-1 in the third period of Game 6 at home as the Stars were shaking hands with the Wild.