Who will Golden Knights face in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The TEAM have advanced in the 2023 NHL playoffs. We go over who they’ll face in the next round.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his goal with teammates during action against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in Game 5 of their first-round series in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night to win the series 4-1 and advance to the second round. The Golden Knights had missed the postseason last year but had made it in every season since their inception in 2017-18. We go over who the Golden Knights will face in the second round of the postseason.

Who will Golden Knights play in second round?

The Golden Knights will face the winner of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Friday night in Los Angeles. Edmonton won Game 5 6-3 to take a 3-2 lead.

After dropping the first game of the series, Vegas was able to win four straight to advance. The Golden Knights went 14-9-3 against the Pacific Division during the regular season. Vegas went 3-4-1 against the Oilers and Kings combined this season.

