Who will Hurricanes face in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled out a 201 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night in overtime and win the series 4-1. They advance to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s a look at who the Hurricanes will face in the second round of the postseason.

2023 NHL playoffs: Who will Hurricanes play in second round?

Carolina will face the winner of the series between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. After going up 2-0, New York has lost two in a row to allow the Devils to tie the series. Game 5 of their first round series is Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.