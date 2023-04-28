 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Hurricanes face in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Hurricanes have advanced in the 2023 NHL playoffs. We go over who they’ll face in the next round.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goal with Mackenzie MacEachern #28 at 13:30 of the second period against the New York Islanders during Game Four in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the UBS Arena on April 23, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled out a 201 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night in overtime and win the series 4-1. They advance to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s a look at who the Hurricanes will face in the second round of the postseason.

2023 NHL playoffs: Who will Hurricanes play in second round?

Carolina will face the winner of the series between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. After going up 2-0, New York has lost two in a row to allow the Devils to tie the series. Game 5 of their first round series is Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

