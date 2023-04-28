Eagles draft OL Tyler Steen with No. 65 pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted Alabama OL Tyler Steen with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Steen is able to get off the snap with good, lateral quickness while also displaying the ability to reset his hands when necessary. While his inside hand is compact and forceful he tends to be a bit more inconsistent in terms of position and hand placement when operating as a run blocker. At times he does hurry a bit too easily at the start of an opponent’s rush.

Career statistics

Steen appeared in 34 games across his collegiate career, which includes three years with Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season. The redshirt senior allowed just 10 total sacks, 3 quarterback hits, and 36 total hurries according to PFF. Steen largely operated at left tackle, with only a single snap logged at right tackle during the 2021 season. As a graduate transfer with the Crimson Tide in 2022, he earned second-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts.

How can Tyler Steen impact the Eagles in 2023?

Steen may be waiting a year before getting into the starting offensive line. He projects as a guard at the next level. The Eagles currently have All-Pro Landon Dickerson manning the left guard position. Steen could factor into the right guard rotation with Cam Jurgens. Training camp will determine how much playing time he gets, but even if he learns from Jurgens and Dickerson, he should be set to take a large step forward in 2024.