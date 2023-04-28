Dolphins draft DB Cam Smith with No. 51 pick

The Miami Dolphins have drafted South Carolina DB Cam Smith with the No. 51 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Smith’s got plenty of length as a 6-foot-1 corner with a big wingspan and has great skills on the ball too. His vision and knowledge of his opponents’ routes are top-notch and he plays with great anticipation to be in the right spot when the ball arrives.

He does lack a bit of speed when he plays in press coverage and can get beaten off the line when he’s playing against a true speedster. That can lead to grabbing the receiver, which leads to penalties. He drew 10 flags in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Career statistics

Smith finished his three-year career with the Gamecocks with 91 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, six interceptions, 18 passes deflected and a forced fumble in 32 games.

How can Cam Smith impact the Miami Dolphins in 2023?

Smith heads to the Dolphins and will have quite the mountain to climb if he wants to be a top corner in this defense. Standing in front of him are Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. As a rookie, this gives him a ton of talent to learn behind. When it comes to playing time, there isn’t really a reason that he couldn’t slot in as the team’s CB3 and take over coverage in the slot when they go with that particular set. For now, he adds great depth.