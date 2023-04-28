Giants draft WR Jalin Hyatt with No. 73 pick

The New York Giants have drafted Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

For an NFL team looking to fill the need for a slot receiver, Hyatt can plug in seamlessly after recording 372 snaps in college at the slot versus 52 snaps out wide. With a 4.4 40-yard dash recorded at the combine and a double-digit yards per reception average, the junior wideout thrives in the open space and can make defenses pay accordingly. His top-end speed benefits greatly from running vertical routes.

That being said, he’ll need to diversify his route running tree as he transitions against NFL defensive backs, while he can also stand to improve in his short to intermediate routes.

Career statistics

Hyatt appeared in 29 games for the Volunteers across three seasons, recording 108 receptions for 1,769 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with 19 touchdowns. His statistically best season came in 2022 when he averaged 18.9 yards per reception alongside 15 receiving touchdowns. He waited his turn but his junior season proved to be his breakout year as he earned first-team Associated Press All-American accolades while ranking fifth nationally with 1,267 receiving yards.

How can Jalin Hyatt impact the Giants in 2023?

The Giants needed to bring in a solid pass-catcher to help out Daniel Jones, and they get that in Hyatt. New York brought in tight end Darren Waller through a trade in the offseason, but there is a real chance for Hyatt in this offense. Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton are the top two wide receivers in the offense, and Hyatt could surpass them both with a strong training camp if he can adjust to the pro game quickly.