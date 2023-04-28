Detroit Lions draft QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 pick

The Detroit Lions have drafted Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Hooker made a significant improvement after his move from the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Volunteers to put himself in position for a high draft pick. He can beat defenses in plenty of ways as one of the top running quarterbacks in this draft class. Hooker was very careful with the ball throughout his college career with very few interceptions.

Among the cons, Hooker is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered toward the end of the regular season and turned 25 years old in January. Accuracy on deep balls is an area that could use some work in Hooker’s game at the next level.

Career statistics

In two seasons at Tennessee, Hooker completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 6,080 yards with 58 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed 270 times for 1,046 yards and ten touchdowns. He spent the first three years of his carer at Virginia Tech.

How can Hendon Hooker impact the Lions in 2023?

A third round pick quarterback is no guarantee for the future, but he’ll get a chance to push Jared Goff this season and beyond. Look for Hooker to sit behind Goff to start this season and learn the ropes. Nate Sudfeld is the only other quarterback on the roster and is a career backup. Sudfeld will start the offseason ahead of Hooker, but the Tennessee product could quickly supplant him this summer.