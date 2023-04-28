Broncos draft LB Drew Sanders with No. 67 pick

The Denver Broncos have drafted Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

The former Razorback transferred to the Hogs after two seasons at Alabama where he got sparse playing time. That changed in Fayetteville, though.

He burst onto the scene, playing all 12 games a season ago. He earned first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker. He has the thumping ability to play inside but also has the speed to be set up on the edge to get to the QB.

Career statistics

In his lone season at Arkansas, he racked up 103 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, five passes deflected, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Overall in his career he had 136 total tackles, 16 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, seven passes deflected, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one pick.

How can Drew Sanders impact the Broncos in 2023?

Sanders gives the Broncos a lot of versatility at the linebacker position. He was all over the place on the Razorbacks' defense and should slot in as a middle linebacker at the next level. Currently, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are the starting LBs at the position for Denver. Sanders likely will just provide helpful depth, but if he adjusts to the next level quickly, he could be starting his rookie year.