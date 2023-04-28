Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Mexico Open

The PGA TOUR started second round of the 2023 Mexico Open on Friday, and Tony Finau at -11 holds a one-shot lead as the afternoon groups are getting on the course.

As the afternoon groups begin at 1:50 p.m. E, it should be about 4:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be. But of course many participants will know they can leave the west coast of Mexico as soon as they hole out on Friday.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Mexico Open as of now?

Right now the projected cut line is set at -2, with 73 players at that number or better, and 19 with a score of exactly -2 for now.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Camilo Villegas is at even thru 14 holes on Friday, and he’ll need to make some birdies coming home to play the weekend. Dylan Frittelli (+6), Ricky Barnes (+6), and Henrik Norlander (+6) are amongst those on the course that can jump on Expedia for travel plans before walking up the 18th fairway.