Dolphins draft RB Devon Achane with No. 84 pick

The Miami Dolphins have drafted Texas A&M RB Devon Achane with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Achane is a small (5-8 and 188 pounds) but extremely fast running back who ran a 4.32 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He’s a former track star at Texas A&M with crafty elusiveness and outstanding acceleration.

The knocks on Achane deal with his lack of size with questions pointing to his ability to run between the tackles and step up as a pass-blocker when needed.

Career statistics

Achane was named to the All-SEC First-Team in 2022 with 1,100 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry, and eight rushing touchdowns as a junior. He was even more effective as a sophomore in 2021, averaging 6.8 yards per carry with 885 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

He was also great as a kick returner, averaging 31.1 yards per return and two touchdowns on 20 attempts.

How can Devon Achane impact the Dolphins in 2023?

Achane joins a very crowded backfield. Miami brought back Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. They are all short deals, so Achane will get the chance to show off his stuff as a rookie and adapt to the pace of the NFL. He likely won’t have a huge impact his rookie season, but the future is bright for him down in Miami.