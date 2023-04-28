Titans draft RB Tyjae Spears with No. 81 pick

The Tennessee Titans have drafted Tulane RB Tyjae Spears with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Spears is a do-it-all running back with great agility and speed. He has the ability to get outside the tackle and rip off big plays in a hurry. On top of that, Spears has very strong receiving skills for a running back.

Having said that, he’s on the smaller side (5-10 and 200 pounds), bringing up questions about his durability and role as a three down back that can run between the tackles.

Career statistics

Spears had a terrific college career for the Tulane Green Wave. That includes ranking fifth in the country with 1,581 rushing yards as a senior in 2022. He also added 19 rushing touchdowns, which ranked tied for third in the nation. Spears averaged a remarkable 6.9 yards per carry along the way.

How can Tyjae Spears impact the Titans in 2023?

Barring an injury or a trade, Spears shouldn’t get much playing time in 2023. The only time he should see the field is either in special teams or to give Derrick Henry a breather. Even then, the Titans also have Hassan Haskins, so the backup role to Henry isn’t automatically his. Spears could be the heir apparent in the backfield in the future, but for now, simply adds depth.