Seahawks draft RB Zach Charbonnet with No. 52 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Charbonnet is a good size for the running back spot, standing a 6-foot and 214 pounds, and he should be able to handle a significant workload early based on what he did at UCLA the last two seasons. He’s reliable as far as fumbling is concerned and is a patient runner in waiting for blocks to develop before hitting the hole hard.

Charbonnet could carve out a role early especially in third down situations as a proven blocker and a valuable asset in the passing game as a receiver.

Career statistics

Charbonnet put together more productive numbers with the Bruins compared to his first wo seasons that were with the Michigan Wolverines. Charbonnet saved his best season for last when he ran wild for 1,359 yards on seven yards per carry with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 321 yards.

How can Zach Charbonnet impact the Seahawks in 2023?

Charbonnet provides some immediate depth behind Kenneth Walker III, who had numerous injuries in his rookie season. The UCLA running back should get some looks as a receiver too, although the Seahawks are loading up there too. If Walker III misses time, Charbonnet will be next in line for carries in this offense.