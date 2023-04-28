Broncos draft WR Marvin Mims with No. 63 pick

The Denver Broncos have drafted Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Marvin Mims brings plenty of athleticism to the position and could position himself to be a real explosive threat in the offense right away. Mims has plenty of versatility to where he can line up anywhere at the wide receiver position and take advantage of mismatches when available. Mims need work on coming down with 50/50 balls, but his top-end speed makes him a dangerous playmaker.

Career statistics

Mims scored 20 touchdowns over his career including nine as a freshman. He set career highs in receptions (54) and receiving yards (1,083) in his final season. He was also a strong punt returner, averaging 11.8 yards per punt return over his college career on 33 returns.

How can Marvin Mims impact the Broncos in 2023?

Mims enters a crowded wide receiver room. Denver still has Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler all on the roster. There have been rumblings that more than one of these guys could be on the move. If the team retains all of them, it caps Mims’ ceiling. He would likely slot in as the WR3 behind Jeudy and Sutton and would have to battle it out with Patrick for the position. Mims also does provide stability if Denver does move on from any of the incumbent pass-catchers. At the very least, Russell Wilson has another weapon.