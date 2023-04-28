Packers draft TE Luke Musgrave with No. 42 pick

The Green Bay Packers have drafted Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave with the No. 42 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Despite coming off a recent knee injury in 2022, Musgrave has great route-running ability and size (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) for the NFL level. There’s still a lot to be desired with his run-blocking and pass-catching strength, but his rhythmic ability to haul in passes as a receiver makes him interesting for the offense wanting to feed the TE targets.

The hope is that he can put the injuries behind him, and become a consistent 15-plus game per season player. He certainly will fit in effectively in co-tight end packages, so that will likely help him remain on the field more times than not.

Career statistics

To go along with 47 career receptions, 633 yards and two touchdowns in his four years at Oregon State, Musgrave contributed well for the Beavers’ special teams with a blocked punt for a touchdown in 2021. He was on pace for a tremendous senior season last year, racking up 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the first two games. It appears that his ceiling is as high as he wants it to be at the NFL level.

How can Musgrave impact the Packers in 2023?

He can be an immediate receiving threat for Jordan Love, especially in the red zone. Musgrave is coming off a knee injury so his recovery is worth monitoring but the upside is there. The Packers have not had a prominent receiving tight end since the days of Jermichael Finley, and Musgrave could ultimately be that type of weapon for Green Bay.