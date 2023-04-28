Saints draft RB Kendre Miller with No. 71 pick

The New Orleans Saints have drafted TCU RB Kendre Miller with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Miller will enter the NFL with ideal size for the position at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds and proved he can handle a significant workload during his final college football season. He showed decent vision in college and follows blocks well, getting the most out of what’s available.

On the cons side, Miller isn’t much of a home run threat as other running backs in this draft class possess greater explosiveness. He needs work in the passing game as a blocker, which would bring significant value to how often Miller sees the field at the next level.

Career statistics

Miller spent three seasons with the Horned Frogs. He played in a career 33 games and had 361 carries for 2,410 rushing yards with 26 touchdowns. 17 of them came in his final season with the team. Miller added 29 total receptions for an additional 229 yards and another score.

How can Kendre Miller impact the Saints in 2023?

Miller joins a crowded backfield. Alvin Kamara is still the starter, despite a looming suspension. New Orleans brought in Jamaal Williams as a free agent, and Miller would likely slot in as the team’s RB3. This isn’t a bad spot to be in, as he will likely backup Williams if a suspension is brought down for Kamara.