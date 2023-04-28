Panthers draft WR Jonathan Mingo with No. 39 pick

The Carolina Panthers have drafted Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo with the No. 39 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Mingo’s a physical player. At 6’ 2”, 220 pounds, he’s got a muscular build that can dominate opponents, and he’s got a knack for running over susceptible defensive backs. It also makes him a decent blocker, even though that’s not ever going to be something he’s known for at the next level.

A smooth route runner who focuses well, he uses his size to beat his man at the line and get into a route without much disruption. His footwork stands out too, helping him to get open and be exactly where his quarterback needs him to be. Though he lacks the high gear to consistently take the top off a defense, he builds speed as he goes, which still gives him some ability on deeper routes. But it’s his catch-and-run ability that might be his best asset in the pros, and he can pick up extra yardage once the ball’s in his hands.

He’s had a limited route tree so far, and there are some who say that he’d best fit in the slot when he gets to the NFL. Mingo has struggled with concentration drops in the past too.

Career statistics

Mingo spent four seasons playing for the Rebels down in Oxford. He played in 34 total games and joins former quarterback Matt Corral with Carolina. Mingo totaled 112 receptions for 1,758 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his career.

How can Jonathan Mingo impact the Panthers in 2023?

Mingo adds some needed depth to the Panthers' receiving room. After trading away DJ Moore, they needed to add another weapon for new QB Bryce Young. Mingo will join Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall as the top receivers for the Panthers. Mingo should be able to play himself into the WR3 role through training camp, with upside to overtake the veteran Chark as the WR2 if he picks up the NFL game early.