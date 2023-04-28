Celtics injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics were able to hold off the Atlanta Hawks from a late series comeback to advance to the second round. Star Jayson Tatum got things going in Game 6 and the Celtics will need him to be his normal self if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. They have a tough test in the Philadelphia 76ers waiting in the second round.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

The only major injury worth noting for Boston is Danilo Gallinari. During the offseason, the Celtics signed him to a two-year, $13 million deal. Gallinari tore his ACL while competing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup. The hope is that he will return sometime during the Celtics playoff run.

Marcus Smart was dealing with a back injury late in the series against the Hawks. The point guard played through the issue, but it’s worth keeping an eye on in the event there’s aggravation.