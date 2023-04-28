 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at which players are dealing with issues for the Celtics in the second round.

By Ben Hall
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were able to hold off the Atlanta Hawks from a late series comeback to advance to the second round. Star Jayson Tatum got things going in Game 6 and the Celtics will need him to be his normal self if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. They have a tough test in the Philadelphia 76ers waiting in the second round.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

The only major injury worth noting for Boston is Danilo Gallinari. During the offseason, the Celtics signed him to a two-year, $13 million deal. Gallinari tore his ACL while competing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup. The hope is that he will return sometime during the Celtics playoff run.

Marcus Smart was dealing with a back injury late in the series against the Hawks. The point guard played through the issue, but it’s worth keeping an eye on in the event there’s aggravation.

