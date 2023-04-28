76ers injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers had an easy run to the Eastern Conference semifinals. They faced the Brooklyn Nets who are still a few pieces away from being a true contender. Everything seemed to be going right in the series for the 76ers, before their star big man Joel Embiid went down with a knee sprain in Game 3. The 76ers were still able to get the sweep, but Embiid going down was the biggest takeaway from that series. Even if he comes back, who knows how healthy he will be.

Let’s take a look at the 76ers injury report and how it may impact the series.

76ers injury report

Like I said above, Embiid’s injury is the biggest question NBA fans are asking heading into the next round. Embiid is one of the best players in the world and there is serious concern he could miss multiple games this series. On top of that, if he does play, there’s a chance he could re-injure it and make it worst. Danuel House Jr. is another name listed on the injury report with illness, but hasn’t played much this postseason.