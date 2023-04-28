Best series props for Celtics vs. 76ers in second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

For the third time in the last six postseasons. the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other. This time, it will be a spot in the Eastern Conference finals in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics won both previous series by significant margins, but the 76ers believe this is their year to make a run.

Here’s a look at our favorite series props for this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers series props

Series Total Length over 5.5 games (-130)

This might be intriguing for those who believe the Celtics will replicate their previous success. Boston won the previous two series in four and five games, respectively, but this appears to be a different 76ers team. Joel Embiid’s knee sprain is a cause for concern but the big man is expected to be ready for Game 1. If he stays healthy and gets back to 100%, it’s hard to see this series ending in less than six games.

Series Spread: 76ers +1.5 games (+110)

This is worth playing if Embiid shows he’s healthy. The 76ers could’ve easily let the Nets steal a few games and extend that first-round series, but they wrapped things up quickly. That’s a sign this team could be different. If Philadelphia steals a game on the road, this could be its series to lose. You can also take the 76ers at +2.5 games for -170, but there’s more value here. If this series goes the distance, this prop pays off even if the 76ers lose a potential Game 7.

Celtics to win Game 1/Celtics to win the series (-165)

After nearly being forced to play Game 7 in the first round, the Celtics should come out with more focus in Game 1 at home in this series. With Embiid’s health in question, it’s safe to back Boston to take the first contest. The Celtics also have homecourt advantage here, so picking them to win the series overall is the smarter play. Bettors are giving up some value here but it’s better than taking the Celtics to win the series overall.