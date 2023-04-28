A-GAME 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action this weekend. Qualifying will take place on Friday, April 28 with the 2023 A-GAME 200 following on Saturday, April 29. Qualifying will get going at 3:35 pm. ET, with the race on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host the race. This track utilizes the two-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Each driver will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be the one counted towards the leaderboard. The driver with the fastest time will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

There’s rain in the forecast for Friday afternoon. It is not looking like a consistent rain, but it could still create issues for qualifying. If qualifying does run and you aren’t around a TV to watch, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry head into qualifying as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. They have +380 odds and are followed by Derek Kraus (+500) and John Hunter Nemechek (+550).

How to watch qualifying for the A-GAME 200

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

