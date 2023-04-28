 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A-GAME 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Dover for the 2023 A-GAME 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ryan Sieg of the CMRRoofing.com Ford (39), Brett Moffitt of the AM Technical Solutions Ford (25) and Austin Hill of the Bennett/Realtree Chevrolet (21) race through turn four during the Ag-Pro 300 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on April 22, 2023 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action this weekend. Qualifying will take place on Friday, April 28 with the 2023 A-GAME 200 following on Saturday, April 29. Qualifying will get going at 3:35 pm. ET, with the race on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host the race. This track utilizes the two-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Each driver will then run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be the one counted towards the leaderboard. The driver with the fastest time will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

There’s rain in the forecast for Friday afternoon. It is not looking like a consistent rain, but it could still create issues for qualifying. If qualifying does run and you aren’t around a TV to watch, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry head into qualifying as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. They have +380 odds and are followed by Derek Kraus (+500) and John Hunter Nemechek (+550).

How to watch qualifying for the A-GAME 200

Date: Friday, April 28
Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Corey Heim 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Chad Chastain 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

