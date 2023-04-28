NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR will head north for its next race. The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host this weekend’s events. With the Truck Series off, the Xfinity Series will get the weekend started. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1.
Due to the Dover Motor Speedway being only a one-mile circuit, this track utilizes two-lap qualifying. After a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars, each driver will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted toward the standings, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.
Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +380 odds and are followed by Derek Kraus (+500) and John Hunter Nemechek (+550).
Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps. Rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon, so we’ll see if there are any delays.
2023 A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Kyle Weatherman
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Stefan Parsons
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Derek Kraus
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ryan Truex
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Corey Heim
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|26
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Rajah Caruth
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Dawson Cram
|74
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|37
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|38
|Chad Chastain
|91
|39
|Josh Williams
|92
|40
|Riley Herbst
|98