 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s A-GAME 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jeb Burton (27) of the Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet (27) leads the field down the front straightaway during the Ag-Pro 300 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on April 22, 2023 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will head north for its next race. The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host this weekend’s events. With the Truck Series off, the Xfinity Series will get the weekend started. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1.

Due to the Dover Motor Speedway being only a one-mile circuit, this track utilizes two-lap qualifying. After a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars, each driver will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted toward the standings, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +380 odds and are followed by Derek Kraus (+500) and John Hunter Nemechek (+550).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps. Rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon, so we’ll see if there are any delays.

2023 A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ryan Truex 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Corey Heim 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Patrick Emerling 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Carson Hocevar 77
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Chad Chastain 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation