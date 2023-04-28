NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR will head north for its next race. The Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host this weekend’s events. With the Truck Series off, the Xfinity Series will get the weekend started. Practice will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 3:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on FS1.

Due to the Dover Motor Speedway being only a one-mile circuit, this track utilizes two-lap qualifying. After a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars, each driver will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps will be counted toward the standings, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +380 odds and are followed by Derek Kraus (+500) and John Hunter Nemechek (+550).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s A-GAME 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps. Rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon, so we’ll see if there are any delays.