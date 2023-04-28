NASCAR schedule for 2023 Dover Motor Speedway race

NASCAR is headed to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for its annual run on the Monster Mile. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series will each run this weekend. The track hosted two races for each circuit, but the past two years it has only hosted one race.

The weekend opens with Xfinity practice and qualifying on Friday afternoon. The circuit will then run the A-GAME 200 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. All Xfinity events will air on FS1. Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry head into Saturday with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +380. They are followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+600) and Sammy Smith (+750).

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday and then run its race at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Practice starts at 10:35 a.m. on FS2 and then moves over to FS1 at 11 a.m. Qualifying and the race will air on FS1. Kyle Larson enters race week as the favorite with +500 odds and is followed by William Byron (+550), Chase Elliott (+650), and Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell (both +900).

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 28

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Saturday, April 29

10:35 a.m. — Cup practice — FS2 (moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.), Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

11:20 a.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

1:30 p.m. — A-GAME 200 Xfinity race — FS1, Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Sunday, April 30

1:00 p.m. — Würth 400 Cup race — FS1, Foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app