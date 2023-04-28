Breaking down the weather forecast for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR will be in Dover, Delaware this weekend and it could be a wet one at the Monster Mile. Rain is in the forecast all weekend, which could lead to some delays on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Xfinity Series opens the weekend on Friday with practice and qualifying for the A-GAME 200. The race airs Saturday afternoon. The Cup Series runs practice and qualifying on Saturday for the Günch 400, and then races on Sunday afternoon.

Friday has a strong mix of wind and rain in the afternoon. Odds seem pretty decent qualifying ends up getting canceled. Rain is in Saturday’s forecast, a couple percentage points higher than Friday, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see that qualifying get washed out as well. If that does happen, the circuits would turn to the rule book for settling the starting lineups. They use a performance-metric formula that factors in driver and owner results for the last race and for the season.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend in Dover, Delaware, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 28

Hi 58°, Low 51°: Very windy; cloudy and cool with periods of rain in the afternoon; 80% chance of rain, 23 mph winds with 36 mph gusts

3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity practice

335 p.m. ET, Xfinity qualifying

Saturday, April 29

Hi 62°, Low 52°: Cloudy and breezy with a little rain; 82% chance of rain, 13 mph winds with 23 mph gusts

10:35 a.m. ET, Cup practice

11:20 a.m. ET, Cup qualifying

1: 30 p.m. ET, A-GAME 200 Xfinity race

Sunday, April 30

Hi 63°, Low 54°: Windy with periods of rain; 91% chance of rain, 21 mph winds with 30 mph gusts

2 p.m. ET, Würth 400