Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Twins on Friday, April 28

The Minnesota Twins (15-11) won the first matchup of this four-game set with the Kansas City Royals (6-20) by a score of 7-1. Game two will get started at 4:10 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.00 ERA) will look to build on the Twins’ 2.5-game lead atop the AL Central, while Jordan Lyles (0-4, 4.88) gets the ball for the last-place Royals.

Minnesota is a heavy -260 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making K.C. +220 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Royals-Twins picks: Friday, April 28

Injury report

Royals

Day to day: C Salvador Perez (soreness)

Out: SP Kris Bubic (elbow), SP Daniel Lynch (shoulder), OF Diego Hernandez (shoulder), OF Drew Waters (oblique), RP Angel Zerpa (shoulder), RP Jake Brentz (elbow)

Twins

Out: SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (elbow), SS Kyle Farmer (mouth), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SP Ronny Henriquez (elbow), OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Lyles vs. Pablo Lopez

Lyles is an innings eater who does give up a decent number of runs in his starts. The righty has allowed at least three runs in four consecutive outings, and the Royals have lost every game he’s started this season. He gave up four runs, including three homers, over six innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels last time out.

Lopez got off to a hot start in his first season with the Twins, but he struggled his last time out. After allowing just five runs in 20.2 innings over his first three starts, Lopez gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

When Jordan Lyles starts, runs get scored and he’s been fortunate there weren’t many runners on base when home runs have been hit. Lyles gave up multiple homers in three of five starts, and the Twins’ power bats should be ready to swing on Friday afternoon.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

You’re not getting much of a payout with this bet, but it’s better than throwing your money away by siding with the Royals. Lyles continues to put up high ERA numbers every season, and Kansas City ranks 29th in runs per game (3.2) this season.

Pick: Twins