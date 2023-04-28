Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rangers on Friday, April 28

After Gerrit Cole carried the New York Yankees to a win on Thursday, the Texas Rangers counter with their own Cy Young contender on Friday night as they look to even this four-game series. Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.04 ERA) goes for Texas, while Clarke Schmidt (0-2, 6.30) will look to build on his best start of the year for the Yankees. First pitch from Arlington is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are heavy -215 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +185 underdog. The run total is set at 7.

Yankees-Rangers picks: Friday, April 28

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: OF Aaron Judge (hip)

Out: OF Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain, back stiffness), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (eight elbow inflammation), 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring)

Rangers

Day to day: 3B Josh Jung (left hand contusion), OF Travis Jankowski (left hip tightness)

Out: C Mitch Garver (left knee sprain), SS Corey Seager (left hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Jacob deGrom

Schmidt finally showed some signs of life after a dreadful start to his first year as a full-time starter, allowing three runs (none of which were earned) in 5.2 innings while striking out eight against the Toronto Blue Jays. The righty showed a much better feel for his slider, which he threw nearly 40 percent of the time, but he did get away with a number of pitches left over the heart of the plate — his bugaboo so far this season. Schmidt’s got the stuff to break out, but his command remains a work in progress.

deGrom has been, well, Jacob deGrom ever since a rough outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day. The righty one again leads the Majors with a ridiculous 14.3 K/9, and he’s allowed just four runs over his last four starts. deGrom has a mixed history against the Yankees, but with Aaron Judge likely on the shelf after leaving Thursday night’s game early with hip discomfort, he should be set up to cruise.

Over/Under pick

This is obviously a very low number, but it’s hard to back the over here with deGrom on the mound — the Yankees’ offense has been scuffling recently, scoring three runs or fewer eight times in their last 11 games, and that was with Judge in the lineup. Unless Schmidt reverts back to his old self (certainly not impossible), expect a low-scoring affair here.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

There’s not a ton of money to be made with this pick, but deGrom should dominate a Yankees lineup that will likely be without Judge and currently has among the highest strikeout rates against right-handed pitching in all of baseball. Even if Schmidt’s newfound command sticks, he’s not likely to get much of any run support.

Pick: Rangers