 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Friday, April 28: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Friday, April 28.

By Chris Landers
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers in the top of the second inning at Globe Life Field on April 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Friday means a full nighttime slate of MLB action (well, almost; the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are off ahead of their two-game set in Mexico City). Our daily MLB lineup report is here to keep you up to date on who’s in, who’s out and who you need to monitor for your fantasy baseball teams as stars like Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez nurse injuries.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, April 28

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET

Nick Pratto is back in the bigs and will start at first base for K.C., while Vinnie Pasquantino starts as the DH and Hunter Dozier fills in for Nicky Lopez at third.

Max Kepler is back leading off while Byron Buxton slides down to fourth in the order and Joey Gallo gets another start at first.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation