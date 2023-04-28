Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, April 28

All but four MLB teams are in action on Friday night, which means a full, 11-game main slate over at DraftKings DFS for you to choose from. With so many options to sift through, we’re here to help with three of our favorite teams to stack.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, April 28

Corbin Carroll ($5,300)

Ketel Marte ($5,200)

Evan Longoria ($4,000)

Christian Walker ($3,800)

Riding with whoever’s at Coors Field is always a good idea — there’s a reason why the D-backs have the highest over/under of the night at 5.5 runs. Carroll doesn’t have the platoon advantage, but the NL Rookie of the Year favorite has hit lefties just as well as he’s hit righties so far this season, while Marte, Longoria and Walker all hit southpaws well and have homered at least once off starter Kyle Freeland in their careers.

Bryan Reynolds ($5,000)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,300)

Ji-Hwan Bae ($3,600)

Jack Suwinski ($3,200)

Up is down, left is right and we’re stacking the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Year of our Baseball Lord 2023. Pittsburgh has scored at least six runs in each of its last three games, and now they get a matchup with Nationals righty Chad Kuhl — who’s got a 7.36 ERA and has allowed five homers over his first four starts. Reynolds, Suwinski and McCutchen have all gone deep five times so far this season, while Bae crushes righties and has swiped 10 bases.

Mookie Betts ($5,400)

Freddie Freeman ($5,100)

Max Muncy ($5,000)

James Outman ($4,100)

The Dodgers head back to L.A. in need of a pick-me-up after dropping a series to the Pirates earlier this week, and Jack Flaherty could provide just the thing. Flaherty’s ERA is a shiny 3.29, but his walk rate is at a career-high right now and his 5.20 expected ERA suggests he’s been getting plenty of batted-ball luck. He’s also been torched by lefties to the tune of a .271/.379/.521 slash line, and that could spell trouble against a Dodgers team that’s currently third in team OPS against righty pitching. Freeman, Muncy and Outman in particular should be in for a big night.