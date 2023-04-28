 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 28

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, April 28.

By Chris Landers
Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers returns to the dugout after his eleventh strikeout to end the inning during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on April 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The starting pitching landscape for Friday, April 28 is a tale of the haves and the have-nots — 10 pitchers grace our must-start tier, while the options for viable streamers off the waiver wire are few and far between. Still, there’s some opportunity for profit if you know where to look, so let’s break it down with a complete ranking of every pitcher taking the mound today and who you should start and sit for fantasy baseball.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 28

Pitchers to stream

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — Somehow, some way, the ageless Dick Mountain keeps doing it. After posting quality starts against the Houston Astros and at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, Hill struck out seven in a home win over the Cincinnati Reds last weekend. Despite a fastball that would hardly earn a speeding ticket on the highway, the lefty has been effective with his kitchen sink approach, and the Washington Nationals at home present a great chance for a win.

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox — Your guess is as good as ours as to which version of Pivetta will show up any given day, but he’s still exhibiting improved velocity with his fastball and movement with his curve, and now he gets a struggling Cleveland Guardians offense at home. The strikeouts have been there even when he’s giving up homers, and the upside is worth the risk.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 28.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/28

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Jacob deGrom vs. Yankees
2 Pablo Lopez vs. Royals
3 Luis Castillo @ Blue Jays
4 Max Fried @ Mets
5 Framber Valdez vs. Phillies
6 Alek Manoah vs. Mariners
7 Marcus Stroman @ Marlins
8 Shane Bieber @ Red Sox
9 Aaron Nola @ Astros
10 Grayson Rodriguez @ Tigers
Strong plays
11 Jesus Luzardo vs. Cubs
12 Zach Eflin @ White Sox
13 Dustin May vs. Cardinals
14 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Orioles
15 Lucas Giolito vs. Rays
Questionable
16 Nick Pivetta vs. Guardians
17 Rich Hill vs. Nationals
18 Tyler Anderson @ Brewers
19 Jack Flaherty @ Dodgers
20 Wade Miley vs. Angels
Don't do it
21 Clarke Schmidt @ Rangers
22 David Peterson vs. Braves
23 Jordan Lyles @ Twins
24 Merrill Kelly @ Rockies
25 Kyle Freeland vs. Diamondbacks
26 Luis Cessa @ Athletics
27 Chad Kuhl @ Pirates
28 Kyle Muller vs. Reds

