Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 28

The starting pitching landscape for Friday, April 28 is a tale of the haves and the have-nots — 10 pitchers grace our must-start tier, while the options for viable streamers off the waiver wire are few and far between. Still, there’s some opportunity for profit if you know where to look, so let’s break it down with a complete ranking of every pitcher taking the mound today and who you should start and sit for fantasy baseball.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 28

Pitchers to stream

Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates — Somehow, some way, the ageless Dick Mountain keeps doing it. After posting quality starts against the Houston Astros and at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies, Hill struck out seven in a home win over the Cincinnati Reds last weekend. Despite a fastball that would hardly earn a speeding ticket on the highway, the lefty has been effective with his kitchen sink approach, and the Washington Nationals at home present a great chance for a win.

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox — Your guess is as good as ours as to which version of Pivetta will show up any given day, but he’s still exhibiting improved velocity with his fastball and movement with his curve, and now he gets a struggling Cleveland Guardians offense at home. The strikeouts have been there even when he’s giving up homers, and the upside is worth the risk.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 28.