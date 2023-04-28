 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball trade values: Overall rankings for Week 5

We run down a fresh batch of fantasy baseball rankings to help you sort through early-season trade offers.

By Chris Landers
Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals acknowledges the crowd after hitting his first MLB career home run in a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on April 5, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

We’re almost one month through the 2023 MLB season, May is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: preparing for Mother’s Day evaluating fantasy baseball trades. Maybe you’re wondering whether you should sell high on your waiver-wire pickup who’s off to a hot start. Maybe you’re an Oneil Cruz owner (or a Corey Seager owner or a Tim Anderson owner or a Jeffrey Springs owner or...) looking to fill an injury-shaped hole on your roster. Or maybe you want to buy low on someone else’s slumping star.

Either way, ‘tis the season for trading — which is where our trade value rankings come in, a fresh top-200 to help you sort through offers and find hidden value. First, though, let’s go through some risers and fallers in the early season.

Risers

  • Welcome back, Fernando Tatis Jr. It’s understandable that he’s gotten off to a slow start in his return from more than 18 months away from the Majors, and he’s still shot all the way up these rankings — the man hit 42 homers with 25 steals in just 130 games the last time we saw him, and only Ronald Acuna Jr. matches his full-season, five-category potential.
  • Sonny Gray is now around the top 150 after a stellar start to his season. Gray has always had wicked stuff, but he’s commanding both breaking balls much better now, and that ability to harness his movement — and the Minnesota Twins’ increased willingness to let their starters go deep in games — has made him a must-add in every league.
  • The swing and miss is a bit of a concern, but I’m all aboard the James Outman train. He’s hitting the ball hard in the air consistently, and his double-digit walk rate helps mitigate the strikeouts a bit. He’s safely ensconced in the middle of that Los Angeles Dodgers lineup which should ensure great counting stats to go with power and speed.
  • I’ll admit to having been skeptical of Jarred Kelenic, even as he was nearly launching balls clear out of Wrigley Field. Almost one month into the season, though, I’m starting to come around — mainly because the former all-world prospect is finally proving that he can hit Major League breaking stuff. I still think he’s being overvalued in fantasy leagues — the league will adjust and it remains to be seen how he’ll respond — but this has been an impressive stretch.
  • I’m similarly in on Cody Bellinger, who’s made real changes to his swing to close some of the holes causing his swing and miss issues and use the whole field. He’s locked into playing time in a good lineup on a team that loves to run and will let him steal bases.

Fallers

  • Ozzie Albies quietly underwent a shoulder procedure this offseason, and he just hasn’t looked right at all this year. More importantly for fantasy purposes, he’s not really running much anymore, which puts a lot of pressure on his power profile. The margin for error here has gotten very small.
  • Jose Abreu always starts slowly, so I wouldn’t try to trade him for a bag of baseballs, but Father Time is undefeated — and he might’ve come for the former AL MVP in his age-36 season. The batted-ball profile is abysmal right now, and he just looks like he’s caught behind hard stuff but ahead of offspeed.
  • I’m not really out on Jordan Walker — he’s just 20, after all, and he skipped over Triple-A on his rocket ship to the Show. His strikeout and ground ball rates in the Majors were ugly, but it’s nothing that time and reps can’t fix. Still, the St. Louis Cardinals are in win-now mode, and given their glut of outfielders Walker seems like the easiest choice to be odd man out. Stash him if you can, though, because he’ll be back.

Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 5

The top 200

Rank Player Eligible Value
Rank Player Eligible Value
1 Ronald Acuna OF 53.9
2 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 50.2
3 Kyle Tucker OF 49.1
4 Jose Ramirez 3B 48.3
5 Aaron Judge OF 45.3
6 Julio Rodriguez OF 43.8
7 Mookie Betts 2B-OF 43.1
8 Juan Soto OF 39.3
9 Trea Turner SS 39.1
10 Yordan Alvarez OF 38.9
11 Mike Trout OF 38.4
12 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 38
13 Freddie Freeman 1B 36.6
14 Vladimir Guerrero 1B 35.7
15 Manny Machado 3B 33.7
16 Rafael Devers 3B 33.5
17 Bo Bichette SS 32.2
18 Austin Riley 3B 31.8
19 Gerrit Cole SP 31.5
20 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28.7
21 Pete Alonso 1B 28.5
22 Corbin Burnes SP 28.2
23 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 28
24 Jacob deGrom SP 27.5
25 Spencer Strider SP 26.9
26 Marcus Semien 2B 26.7
27 Francisco Lindor SS 25.8
28 Nolan Arenado 3B 25.8
29 Randy Arozarena OF 25.4
30 Shane McClanahan SP 25.2
31 Cedric Mullins OF 25.1
32 Luis Robert OF 24.4
33 Aaron Nola SP 24.4
34 Sandy Alcantara SP 24.1
35 Max Scherzer SP 23.2
36 Matt Olson 1B 22.6
37 Kyle Schwarber OF 22.2
38 Zack Wheeler SP 21.7
39 Shane Bieber SP 21.6
40 J.T. Realmuto C 21.2
41 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 21
42 Emmanuel Clase RP 20.6
43 Kevin Gausman SP 19.8
44 Luis Castillo SP 19.7
45 Dylan Cease SP 19.7
46 Justin Verlander SP 19.5
47 Ozzie Albies 2B 19.5
48 George Springer OF 19.5
49 Josh Hader RP 19.1
50 Adolis Garcia OF 19.1
51 Alex Bregman 3B 18.8
52 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18.8
53 Julio Urias SP 18.8
54 Brandon Woodruff SP 18.7
55 Cristian Javier SP 18.2
56 Dansby Swanson SS 18.2
57 Yu Darvish SP 18.1
58 Ryan Pressly RP 18.1
59 Alek Manoah SP 18
60 Corbin Carroll OF 17.9
61 Michael Harris OF 17.8
62 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 17.7
63 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 17.7
64 Byron Buxton OF 17.5
65 Salvador Perez C 17.4
66 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 17.4
67 Zac Gallen SP 17.2
68 Bryan Reynolds OF 17.2
69 Jordan Romano RP 16.9
70 Ryan Helsley RP 16.7
71 Will Smith C 16.7
72 Alejandro Kirk C 16.5
73 Eloy Jimenez OF 16.4
74 Willy Adames SS 16.3
75 Framber Valdez SP 16.3
76 Teoscar Hernandez OF 16.3
77 Joe Musgrove SP 16.2
78 Felix Bautista RP 16.1
79 Devin Williams RP 16.1
80 Wander Franco SS 16.1
81 Xander Bogaerts SS 15.9
82 Starling Marte OF 15.8
83 Adley Rutschman C 15.6
84 Nestor Cortes SP 15.4
85 Christian Yelich OF 15.3
86 Carlos Rodon SP 15.2
87 Max Muncy 2B-3B 15
88 Christian Walker 1B 14.9
89 Camilo Doval RP 14.6
90 Pablo Lopez SP 14.5
91 Anthony Santander OF 14.4
92 Andres Gimenez 2B 14.4
93 Clayton Kershaw SP 14.2
94 Carlos Correa SS 14.1
95 Sean Murphy C 14.1
96 Nate Lowe 1B 13.9
97 Max Fried SP 13.5
98 Willson Contreras C 13.5
99 Brandon Lowe 2B 13.3
100 Bryce Harper DH 13.3
101 Gleyber Torres 2B 13.3
102 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13.1
103 Anthony Volpe SS 13.1
104 Steven Kwan OF 13
105 Logan Webb SP 12.8
106 Tyler O'Neill OF 12.8
107 Kris Bryant OF 12.7
108 Jose Abreu 1B 12.5
109 MJ Melendez C-OF 12.5
110 Nick Lodolo SP 12.5
111 Corey Seager SS 12.3
112 Lance Lynn SP 12.2
113 Matt Chapman 3B 12.2
114 Joe Ryan SP 12
115 Taylor Ward OF 11.8
116 Freddy Peralta SP 11.7
117 Jesus Luzardo SP 11.5
118 Logan Gilbert SP 11.5
119 Hunter Greene SP 11.4
120 Hunter Renfroe OF 11.4
121 Ty France 1B 11.2
122 Rowdy Tellez 1B 11.2
123 Blake Snell SP 10.8
124 George Kirby SP 10.6
125 William Contreras C 10.5
126 Jeremy Pena SS 10.4
127 Jose Altuve 2B 10.4
128 Tim Anderson SS 10.2
129 Josh Bell 1B 10.2
130 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 10
131 Charlie Morton SP 9.8
132 C.J. Cron 1B 9.8
133 Seiya Suzuki OF 9.8
134 David Bednar RP 9.7
135 Kenley Jansen RP 9.6
136 Ian Happ OF 9.5
137 Ketel Marte 2B 9.4
138 Anthony Rizzo 1B 9.3
139 Kyle Wright SP 9.2
140 Nick Castellanos OF 9.2
141 Amed Rosario SS 9.1
142 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C 9.1
143 Clay Holmes RP 8.9
144 Brandon Nimmo OF 8.7
145 Dustin May SP 8.7
146 Eugenio Suarez 3B 8.6
147 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 8.6
148 Luis Arraez 1B-2B 8.5
149 Chris Bassitt SP 8.4
150 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 8.3
151 Sonny Gray SP 8.2
152 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 8.2
153 Jonathan India 2B 8.2
154 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 8.2
155 Reid Detmers SP 8.2
156 Hunter Brown SP 8.2
157 James Outman OF 8.1
158 Kodai Senga SP 8.1
159 Mitch Haniger OF 8.1
160 Andrew Vaughn 1B-OF 8
161 Jarred Kelenic OF 8
162 Tyler Glasnow SP 8
163 Lars Nootbaar OF 7.9
164 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 7.9
165 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 7.8
166 J.D. Martinez DH 7.8
167 Luis Garcia SP 7.8
168 Raisel Iglesias RP 7.8
169 Luis Severino SP 7.7
170 Cody Bellinger OF 7.7
171 Giancarlo Stanton OF 7.7
172 Jhoan Duran RP 7.7
173 Javier Baez SS 7.6
174 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 7.6
175 Riley Greene OF 7.5
176 Patrick Sandoval SP 7.4
177 Grayson Rodriguez SP 7.4
178 Alex Verdugo OF 7.4
179 Jorge Polanco 2B 7.4
180 Jorge Soler OF 7.3
181 Paul Sewald RP 7.3
182 Anthony Rendon 3B 7.3
183 Peter Fairbanks RP 7.2
184 Chris Sale SP 7.2
185 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 7.1
186 Lucas Giolito SP 7.1
187 Ezequiel Tovar SS 7.1
188 Jordan Montgomery SP 7
189 Vaughn Grissom 2B-SS 7
190 Spencer Steer 3B 6.9
191 Alexis Diaz RP 6.9
192 Oscar Colas OF 6.9
193 Tony Gonsolin SP 6.8
194 Jose Miranda 1B-3B 6.7
195 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 6.7
196 Andres Munoz RP 6.6
197 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 6.6
198 Jean Segura 2B-3B 6.5
199 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B 6.5
200 Drew Rasmussen SP 6.5

