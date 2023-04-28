Fantasy baseball trade values: Overall rankings for Week 5

We’re almost one month through the 2023 MLB season, May is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing:
preparing for Mother’s Day evaluating fantasy baseball trades. Maybe you’re wondering whether you should sell high on your waiver-wire pickup who’s off to a hot start. Maybe you’re an Oneil Cruz owner (or a Corey Seager owner or a Tim Anderson owner or a Jeffrey Springs owner or...) looking to fill an injury-shaped hole on your roster. Or maybe you want to buy low on someone else’s slumping star.
Either way, ‘tis the season for trading — which is where our trade value rankings come in, a fresh top-200 to help you sort through offers and find hidden value. First, though, let’s go through some risers and fallers in the early season.
Risers
- Welcome back, Fernando Tatis Jr. It’s understandable that he’s gotten off to a slow start in his return from more than 18 months away from the Majors, and he’s still shot all the way up these rankings — the man hit 42 homers with 25 steals in just 130 games the last time we saw him, and only Ronald Acuna Jr. matches his full-season, five-category potential.
- Sonny Gray is now around the top 150 after a stellar start to his season. Gray has always had wicked stuff, but he’s commanding both breaking balls much better now, and that ability to harness his movement — and the Minnesota Twins’ increased willingness to let their starters go deep in games — has made him a must-add in every league.
- The swing and miss is a bit of a concern, but I’m all aboard the James Outman train. He’s hitting the ball hard in the air consistently, and his double-digit walk rate helps mitigate the strikeouts a bit. He’s safely ensconced in the middle of that Los Angeles Dodgers lineup which should ensure great counting stats to go with power and speed.
- I’ll admit to having been skeptical of Jarred Kelenic, even as he was nearly launching balls clear out of Wrigley Field. Almost one month into the season, though, I’m starting to come around — mainly because the former all-world prospect is finally proving that he can hit Major League breaking stuff. I still think he’s being overvalued in fantasy leagues — the league will adjust and it remains to be seen how he’ll respond — but this has been an impressive stretch.
- I’m similarly in on Cody Bellinger, who’s made real changes to his swing to close some of the holes causing his swing and miss issues and use the whole field. He’s locked into playing time in a good lineup on a team that loves to run and will let him steal bases.
Fallers
- Ozzie Albies quietly underwent a shoulder procedure this offseason, and he just hasn’t looked right at all this year. More importantly for fantasy purposes, he’s not really running much anymore, which puts a lot of pressure on his power profile. The margin for error here has gotten very small.
- Jose Abreu always starts slowly, so I wouldn’t try to trade him for a bag of baseballs, but Father Time is undefeated — and he might’ve come for the former AL MVP in his age-36 season. The batted-ball profile is abysmal right now, and he just looks like he’s caught behind hard stuff but ahead of offspeed.
- I’m not really out on Jordan Walker — he’s just 20, after all, and he skipped over Triple-A on his rocket ship to the Show. His strikeout and ground ball rates in the Majors were ugly, but it’s nothing that time and reps can’t fix. Still, the St. Louis Cardinals are in win-now mode, and given their glut of outfielders Walker seems like the easiest choice to be odd man out. Stash him if you can, though, because he’ll be back.
Fantasy baseball trade value rankings: Week 5
The top 200
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|53.9
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|50.2
|3
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|49.1
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|48.3
|5
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|45.3
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43.8
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|43.1
|8
|Juan Soto
|OF
|39.3
|9
|Trea Turner
|SS
|39.1
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|38.9
|11
|Mike Trout
|OF
|38.4
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|38
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|36.6
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B
|35.7
|15
|Manny Machado
|3B
|33.7
|16
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|33.5
|17
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|32.2
|18
|Austin Riley
|3B
|31.8
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|31.5
|20
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28.7
|21
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|28.5
|22
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|28.2
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|28
|24
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|27.5
|25
|Spencer Strider
|SP
|26.9
|26
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|26.7
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|25.8
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25.8
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|25.4
|30
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|25.2
|31
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|25.1
|32
|Luis Robert
|OF
|24.4
|33
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|24.4
|34
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|24.1
|35
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|23.2
|36
|Matt Olson
|1B
|22.6
|37
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|22.2
|38
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|21.7
|39
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|21.6
|40
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21.2
|41
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|21
|42
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|20.6
|43
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|19.8
|44
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|19.7
|45
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|19.7
|46
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|19.5
|47
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19.5
|48
|George Springer
|OF
|19.5
|49
|Josh Hader
|RP
|19.1
|50
|Adolis Garcia
|OF
|19.1
|51
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|18.8
|52
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18.8
|53
|Julio Urias
|SP
|18.8
|54
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|18.7
|55
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|18.2
|56
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|18.2
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|18.1
|58
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|18.1
|59
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|18
|60
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|17.9
|61
|Michael Harris
|OF
|17.8
|62
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|17.7
|63
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|17.7
|64
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|17.5
|65
|Salvador Perez
|C
|17.4
|66
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|17.4
|67
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|17.2
|68
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|17.2
|69
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|16.9
|70
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|16.7
|71
|Will Smith
|C
|16.7
|72
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|16.5
|73
|Eloy Jimenez
|OF
|16.4
|74
|Willy Adames
|SS
|16.3
|75
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|16.3
|76
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|16.3
|77
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|16.2
|78
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16.1
|79
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16.1
|80
|Wander Franco
|SS
|16.1
|81
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15.9
|82
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15.8
|83
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|15.6
|84
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|15.4
|85
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|15.3
|86
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|15.2
|87
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B
|15
|88
|Christian Walker
|1B
|14.9
|89
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14.6
|90
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|14.5
|91
|Anthony Santander
|OF
|14.4
|92
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14.4
|93
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|14.2
|94
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|14.1
|95
|Sean Murphy
|C
|14.1
|96
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|13.9
|97
|Max Fried
|SP
|13.5
|98
|Willson Contreras
|C
|13.5
|99
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|13.3
|100
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|13.3
|101
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|13.3
|102
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13.1
|103
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|13.1
|104
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|13
|105
|Logan Webb
|SP
|12.8
|106
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|12.8
|107
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|12.7
|108
|Jose Abreu
|1B
|12.5
|109
|MJ Melendez
|C-OF
|12.5
|110
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|12.5
|111
|Corey Seager
|SS
|12.3
|112
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|12.2
|113
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|12.2
|114
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|12
|115
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|11.8
|116
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11.7
|117
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|11.5
|118
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|11.5
|119
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|11.4
|120
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11.4
|121
|Ty France
|1B
|11.2
|122
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|11.2
|123
|Blake Snell
|SP
|10.8
|124
|George Kirby
|SP
|10.6
|125
|William Contreras
|C
|10.5
|126
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10.4
|127
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|10.4
|128
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|10.2
|129
|Josh Bell
|1B
|10.2
|130
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|10
|131
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|9.8
|132
|C.J. Cron
|1B
|9.8
|133
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9.8
|134
|David Bednar
|RP
|9.7
|135
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|9.6
|136
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9.5
|137
|Ketel Marte
|2B
|9.4
|138
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|9.3
|139
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|9.2
|140
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|9.2
|141
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9.1
|142
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C
|9.1
|143
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|8.9
|144
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|8.7
|145
|Dustin May
|SP
|8.7
|146
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|8.6
|147
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|8.6
|148
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B
|8.5
|149
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8.4
|150
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|8.3
|151
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8.2
|152
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B
|8.2
|153
|Jonathan India
|2B
|8.2
|154
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|8.2
|155
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|8.2
|156
|Hunter Brown
|SP
|8.2
|157
|James Outman
|OF
|8.1
|158
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|8.1
|159
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|8.1
|160
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-OF
|8
|161
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|8
|162
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|8
|163
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|7.9
|164
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|7.9
|165
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|7.8
|166
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|7.8
|167
|Luis Garcia
|SP
|7.8
|168
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|7.8
|169
|Luis Severino
|SP
|7.7
|170
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|7.7
|171
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|7.7
|172
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|7.7
|173
|Javier Baez
|SS
|7.6
|174
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|7.6
|175
|Riley Greene
|OF
|7.5
|176
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|7.4
|177
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|7.4
|178
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|7.4
|179
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|7.4
|180
|Jorge Soler
|OF
|7.3
|181
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|7.3
|182
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|7.3
|183
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|7.2
|184
|Chris Sale
|SP
|7.2
|185
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|7.1
|186
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|7.1
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|7.1
|188
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|189
|Vaughn Grissom
|2B-SS
|7
|190
|Spencer Steer
|3B
|6.9
|191
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|6.9
|192
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|6.9
|193
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|6.8
|194
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B
|6.7
|195
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|6.7
|196
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|6.6
|197
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|6.6
|198
|Jean Segura
|2B-3B
|6.5
|199
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B
|6.5
|200
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|6.5