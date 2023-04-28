NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday’s NBA playoff games

We have two games set for Friday night in the NBA playoffs and DFS contests, with the Sacramento Kings at the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors, $3,700

His numbers have been up and down in this series, but I expect Payton II to play a huge role in Game 6 as the Warriors look to close out the series. Jordan Poole’s struggles have gotten Payton on the court more and he’s done well. In Game 5, Payton played 16 minutes and scored 19.5 DKFP which isn’t amazing but offers a strong floor.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,900

The Lakers have gotten everything they wanted from Hachimura in this series. He’s been a strong performer off the bench the Lakers needed. In the playoffs, he’s been their highest bench scorer and has scored 24+ DKFP in three of their five playoff games. Look for some more success for Hachimura in Game 6 tonight.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings, $4,300

Murray had some struggles in the first two matchups with the Warriors. Things have changed as he’s starting to look confident since then. After playing a combined 54 minutes in the first three games, he has played 32+ minutes in each of the past two games. In Game 4, Murray scored 35.8 DKFP at Golden State. On the road again, he should be able to provide a spark offensively.