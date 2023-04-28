How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Florida kept their season alive with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Boston is back on the road where they won Games 3 and 4 of this series to put themselves in a position to advance to the second round. Florida has been tougher on the road than at home in this season where the Bruins have outscored them 10-4. Boston is still in control of the series, but the Bruins would love to get a big game from top forward David Pastrnak. The 60-goal scorer only has two goals in the first five games of this series.

Florida has proven to be gritty and a bit of a pest to the Bruins if nothing else. The Panthers made the switch in goal to Sergei Bobrovsky and while the former Vezina winner doesn’t have great numbers in this series, he made big saves in Game 5 to help Florida stay alive. Matthew Tkachuk has shown up with seven points (three goals, four assists), but the Panthers need more out of Sasha Barkov than no goals and three assists.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Boston has a -175 favorite on the road. Florida is a +150 underdog.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Friday, April 28

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.