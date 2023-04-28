How to watch Stars vs. Wild in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

There wasn’t any positives to take away from Game 5 if you’re the Wild. The game basically devolved from the start, with Marcus Foligno getting tossed on his first shift. Down a man, Minnesota surrendered an early power-play goal to Tyler Seguin and goalie Jake Oettinger closed the door the rest of the game. Special teams has been an issue for Minnesota all series. The Stars have scored nine power-play goals in five games this series. Center Roope Hintz leads the NHL playoffs in points with 11 (four goals, seven assists).

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild live stream

Date: Friday, April 28

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.