How to watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Friday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at UBS Arena at Elmont, New York. The Islanders went into PNC Arena and won a 3-2 battle in Game 5 to stay alive in the series.

This was expected to be a tight series between the Islanders and Hurricanes and it’s been that way with Carolina winning two one-goal games to jump out to a 2-0 series lead that has now turned into a 3-2 lead. The Hurricanes have been dealing with a lot of injuries, but they still have forward Sebastian Aho and his three goals and three assists has been what has kept Carolina with the series advantage.

The New York Islanders have shown a ton of grit just to keep this series close. They are still struggling on the power play and taking advantage of scoring chances, but New York has managed to stay alive for a Game 6 at home. Brock Nelson has two goals and three assists to keep the Islanders above water. They could use a massive game from likely Vezina finalist Ilya Sorokin, who has a .923 save percentage through five games.

New York is slight -120 home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Carolina is a +100 underdog.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders live stream

Date: Friday, April 28

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS.