How to watch Avalanche vs. Kraken in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The defending champions weren’t tested much last postseason until the Stanley Cup Final. Now, the Avalanche find themselves on the brink of elimination in Game 6 of the first round against the recently expansion Kraken. Seattle won Game 5 3-2, their second straight victory of that score. The Avs didn’t have defenseman Cale Makar, who was suspended for the game for his hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann. Both players were absent from that contest. Makar will be back Friday and McCann is also expected to return.

The only reason the Kraken are in this series is because of goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who has been excellent this postseason after a shaky regular season. He has a .918 SV% in five playoff games after posting a sub-.900 SV% during the regular season.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Friday, April 28

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.