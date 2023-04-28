Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 on Friday

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco and will air on ESPN. The Warriors currently lead the series 3-2.

Neither team is missing any players worth noting. De’Aaron Fox is still dealing with a fractured finger but plans on playing.

The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 234.5. On the moneyline, the Warriors are -305 while the Kings are +255.

Kings vs. Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +7.5

The Kings are facing elimination and I don't think they go out easy. In their two most recent losses, they covered this number. I would expect them to keep the game close and possibly even win. Being on the road makes it much tougher, but they’ve shown their ability to compete on the road as they lost Game 4 by just one point at Golden State.

Fox has been banged up with the hand injury, but was still able to score 24 points. In the elimination game, I would expect Domontas Sabonas to be better for Sacramento. In their first two series wins, they were playing strong inside and getting to the basket. Look for more of that tonight as the Kings attempt to stay alive in this series.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

In an elimination game, I would expect both offenses to show out as they did in Game 1. This over has cashed in three of the five games this series. This game will be exciting for basketball fans and the Chase Center will be jumping. Look for a close, high-scoring contest which pushes the total over this line.