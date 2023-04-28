Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their playoff series Friday night with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will air on ESPN. The Lakers currently lead the series 3-2.

Luke Kennard is questionable for the Grizzlies as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder are also listed on the injury report for the Lakers, but are expected to play.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 218.5. On the moneyline, the Lakers are -190 while the Grizzlies are +160.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +4.5

Last time these teams were in Los Angeles, the Grizzlies fumbled their win away and then didn't cover in the overtime. Everybody wants to see Game 7 in this series as both teams strongly dislike each other. With their backs against the wall, I think the Grizzlies find a way to get the win and bring this series back to Memphis.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were great in Game 5, but the Grizzlies need more of that in this matchup. When Bane is scoring, it’s tough for defenses to stop Memphis as they are already focusing heavily on Morant. I expect more success from the two Grizzlies guards in their second straight elimination game and a win for the road team.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

The under on this total is 4-1 in this series and in both Grizzlies wins, the total was under this number. The Grizzlies need to play their game and step it up defensively. It’s unlikely they limit LeBron James as much as they did in Game 5. However, I doubt Anthony Davis scores as much as he did last game. If the Grizzlies can play the way they did defensively in Game 5, the under will cash.