Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s NBA playoff games

There are two Game 6’s set for Friday night in the NBA playoffs. The Sacramento Kings travel to take on the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies meet the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors and Lakers can close things out with wins tonight.

Below we take a look at the best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Andrew Wiggins over 18.5 Points vs. Kings (-110)

Wiggins has played well so far in the playoffs. Playing his first game in two months in the playoff after stepping away from basketball for two months is not easy. He has looked like the same player we thought he was before taking the break and in the playoffs he’s shown he can be one of their top scorers. He has gone over this total in three of the five games so far in this series. I would expect him to go over again Friday.

De’Aaron Fox over 6.5 Assists vs. Warriors (-120)

Fox is dealing with a hand injury, which has seemed to affect him a bit shooting the ball. I expect him to set teammates up in this matchup. Although he can still score, his passing skills are off the charts. In Game 5, Fox had nine assists. He’s gone over this total in three of the five games this series as he had nine assists in all those matchups. His two games that he didn't go over this number, he finished with five assists. Look for him to get over this mark tonight.

Austin Reaves over 16.5 Points vs. Grizzlies (-125)

Reaves has gone over this total in four of the five games so far this series. In the playoffs, he has been one of LA’s top scoring options. With all the attention focused on stopping LeBron James and Anthony Davis, that should open up the court for Reaves to continue having success scoring the basketball.