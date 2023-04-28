How to watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 on TV and via live stream

In what has arguably been the most thrilling first-round matchup of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the No. 3 Sacramento Kings and No. 6 Golden State Warriors go head-to-head in Game 6 on Friday, April 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Chase Center in San Francisco, and the matchup will air on ESPN.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors enter Friday night’s matchup as 7.5-point favorites and -305 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 235.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

After defending their homecourt and going up 2-0 early in the series, Sacramento has now dropped three straight games to head into Friday night on the brink of elimination. In spite of playing with a cast on his fractured finger, De’Aaron Fox finished with 24 points while Domantas Sabonis pitched in with 21 points in the Kings’ Game 5 loss from Golden 1 Center.

Despite seeing their playoff hopes on the ropes, Sacramento lost by just one point when they last went to San Francisco for Game 4 and in the regular season, the Kings boasted a strong 25-16 record away from Golden 1 Center.

The Warriors’ championship pedigree is no joke as the defending champs have put together three straight wins to take a 3-2 series lead. While the hot shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson continues to draw the headlines, it’s been the ability of Kevon Looney to crash the boards that has been an X-factor for Golden State. Looney is averaging 18.7 rebounds per game and has for the most part outplayed Sabonis when it comes to crashing the glass.

The Warriors have a huge opportunity to close out this series at home after boasting a 33-8 record on their home floor in the regular season.