How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s ESPN game between the Grizzlies and Lakers.

By Pete Hernandez

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies extended their postseason for one more day as they face the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, April 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena, and the game will air on ESPN.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are 4.5-point favorites and -190 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 219.5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Memphis would not allow its postseason to end at home after beating the Lakers 116-99 in Game 5. Despite continuing to play through a hand injury, Ja Morant finished with 31 points while Desmond Bane notched a game-high 33 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, including 5-9 from deep.

As the Grizzlies head back to Los Angeles with the hopes of extending their season again, they will monitor the status of forward Luke Kennard, who played just 17 minutes after injuring his shoulder on a screen.

Anthony Davis poured in 31 points on 14-23 shooting for the Lakers in Game 5, but Los Angeles failed to close out the series without sufficient scoring support around him. LeBron James struggled by going 5-17 from the floor, including 1-9 from three, to finish with 15 points. D’Angelo Russell finished with 17 points on 4-13 shooting as the Lakers shot just 25.6% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles lost for just the fourth time in its past 17 games. The Lakers look to close out the series on their home floor Friday night.

