When does the second round start in the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The 2023 NBA playoffs have already featured several stunning results in the first round, headlined by the No. 8 Miami Heat taking out the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat became the sixth team in playoff history to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the first round and will face the New York Knicks in the second round. The Knicks pulled off a bit of an upset themselves, beating the favored Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers round out the second round in the Eastern Conference. There are two first-round series in the Western Conference which are still underway but the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet in the second round. In fact, those two teams will play the first game of the conference semifinals.

The second round of the playoffs will officially begin with Game 1 between the Nuggets and Suns Saturday, April 29. There’s a possibility first-round games could still be taking place when the Knicks and Heat begin their series Sunday, with two potential Game 7s in the Grizzlies-Lakers and Kings-Warriors series. Both the Lakers and Warriors have a chance to close things out Friday evening and advance to face each other in the second round.