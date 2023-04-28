Why did Will Levis fall out of the first round?

For most of the 2023 NFL Draft process, Will Levis was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class. If he wasn’t going to be picked by the fifth selection, he was a shoo-in as a top-10 selection at worst.

So how’d we get here? Why is the former Kentucky signal caller now out of the first round?

Well there could be a few reasons. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says an injury that kept him out of a couple games this season might be the reason.

Will Levis’ left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was “problematic “ for one team that considered him.

Levis says the “toe has healed” and good to go.

Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season.

Levis… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 28, 2023

But maybe there’s something more going on here. It’s been no secret that Levis hasn’t exactly nailed the post-collegiate draft process. He’s been pointed out as an example of everything you shouldn’t do from the combine and forward.

Will Levis is bombing interviews



“Arrogance, entitlement. Plus… just bizarre”



“24 years old. Should be far ahead of guys that graduated from High School in the pandemic 25 months ago (Stroud / Richardson / Stroud)



“Why didn’t he beat out Sean Clifford”



Levis could go Day 2 — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 29, 2023

Or maybe it’s about the blatant culinary crimes he will be committing in whichever team cafeteria he is assigned.

Kentucky QB Will Levis eats bananas with the peel on and puts Mayonnaise in his coffee.



Should that eliminate him from first round contention? pic.twitter.com/SiRbvTfKSZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 8, 2023

Or maybe teams feel like if you’re afraid of a carton of 2%, a 6’6” defensive end with 4.4 speed could be a serious problem.

SOURCE: A legitimate concern NFL teams have with Kentucky QB Will Levis is his “deathly fear” of milk.



I’ve been told he screams in terror at even the sight of milk, let alone the taste. “It impedes his daily tasks,” source said. “I’m worried how he’ll fit in an NFL program.” pic.twitter.com/0YcV9vJzCM — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 3, 2023

The NFL Draft is a murky process, involving both analytics but also a big dose of feel from scouting and player personnel departments. But a guy that checks in at 6’4”, 229 lbs. and can throw the ball through a cement wall and appears to have the body fat of a statue would normally be a top choice.

And it’s not like accuracy issues or game film has kept every genetically gifted QB from being selected. The only explanation is that teams just have too many negatives to risk using their choice on a player that’s got some holes on-and-off the field. Levis threw for 5,232 yards in two seasons at Kentucky with 43 touchdowns, but also had 23 interceptions. His 17 rushing TD’s show his ability as a big body to score in goal line situations as well.

Something is keeping Will Levis from his projected heights as a draft pick. The only question now is how far will he fall.